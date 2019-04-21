About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Agencies

Forces conduct searches in Baramulla

Government forces on Sunday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint CASO was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF in village Nowpora in Baramulla.

They said security forces were conducting door-to-door searches in the villages.

