Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Government forces on Monday conducted searches in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said.
They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, the troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a CASO in village Bankoot, Baramulla this morning.
All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, they said, adding that so far, no contact was established with the militants.
