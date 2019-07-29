About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 29, 2019 | Agencies

Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

 

Government forces on Monday conducted searches in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about the presence of militants, the troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a CASO in village Bankoot, Baramulla this morning.

All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches launched, they said, adding that so far, no contact was established with the militants.

