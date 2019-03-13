Forces conduct searches in Anantnag

March 13, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) against militants at several places in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashitriya Rifles (RR), CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police a joint search operation at Khiram Srigurfwara in Anantnag following a tip off about the presence of militants.

All exit points were sealed and house-to-house searches were being conducted, they said adding so far no contact was established with militants.