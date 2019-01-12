Forces conduct searches, frisking in Srinagar after Lal Chowk grenade attack

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Govrenment forces on Saturday launched massive searches of vehicles and frisking of pedestrians in summer capital, Srinagar, where militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) hurled a hand grenade towards a CRPF picket in Lal Chowk on late Friday evening.

Despite chilly weather condition due to fresh snowfall, forces were removing windows of three-wheelers as a precautionary measure.

Militants lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPC picket near Paladium Lane, Lal Chowk on Friday evening. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded at a distance without causing any damage.

Later security forces conducted search operation in the civil lines but the militants managed to escape.

