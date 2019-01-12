Forces conduct searches, frisking in Srinagar after Lal Chowk grenade attack

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Govrenment forces on Saturday launched massive searches of vehicles and frisking of pedestrians in summer capital, Srinagar, where militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) hurled a hand grenade towards a CRPF picket in Lal Chowk on late Friday evening.
Despite chilly weather condition due to fresh snowfall, forces were removing windows of three-wheelers as a precautionary measure.
Militants lobbed a hand grenade towards a CRPC picket near Paladium Lane, Lal Chowk on Friday evening. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded at a distance without causing any damage.
Later security forces conducted search operation in the civil lines but the militants managed to escape.
[Representational Pic]