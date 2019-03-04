Forces conduct searches at Kulgam, Rajpora

AgenciesSrinagar
Government forces on Monday launched search operations in south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Pulwama, official sources said.
They said troops of Rashitriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operations (CASO) in village Mohammadpora Kulgam and Rajpora in Pulwama, following inputs about the presence of militants.
All the exit points in these villages were sealed and house-to-house searches were launched.
However, no contact was established with the militants, they said adding the searches were going on when the reports last came in.