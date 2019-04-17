Forces conduct searches at Gulshanpora Tral

April 17, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces on Wednesday conducted searches in Tral area of south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

They said troops of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Gulshanpora, Tral, in Pulwama this morning on a tip-off about the presence of militants.

Forces sealed all exit points and launched house-to-house searches, they said, adding that the operation was still on when the reports last came in. However, no contact was established with the militants till the last report came, they added.

[Representational Pic]