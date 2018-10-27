Forces conduct 6 CASOs in Pulwama, Shopian

Javid SofiPulwama, Oct 26:
The forces launched six Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in different areas of twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian in last 24 hours.
A CASO was launched by army's Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and SOG personnel at Gulshanpora village of Tral town in Pulwama at around 5 pm on Thursday after inputs about presence of militants in the area.
However, the operation was called off after no contact was established with militants during one and half hour long searches.
In the evening, three more villages including Ganowpora and Arshipora in Shopian and Karimabad in Pulwama were put under CASO.
The operations in Ganowpora and Arshipora ended peacefully but at Karimabad, where a cluster of houses were cordoned off and thorough searches conducted, some youth were detained by forces.
Villagers from Karimabad said three youth including a PDD employee were detained by forces.
A police official said they were detained for questioning.
The forces launched fresh cordon and search operation at Turkawagam village of Shopian at around 7 am today.
The operation was called off by troops after no contact was established with militants.
On Friday afternoon, militants attacked army camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Mantribugh village of Shopian.
A police official said militants fired several shots towards the camp in which an army man sustained minor injury.
After the attack, militants escaped from the spot taking advantage of dense apple orchids.
Another cordon and search operation was launched in Reshipora village of Zainapora area in Shopian in the afternoon. The combing operation was called off in the evening.