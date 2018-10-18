Forces committing war crimes in Kashmir: LeT

Srinagar:
Chief, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammu Kashmir, Mahmood Shah on Wednesday accused forces of “committing war crimes in Kashmir region.”
In a statement issued here, LeT said “Indian forces committed to their acts of cowardice by burning the houses thereby rendering the whole neighborhood into ashes,” the spokesperson alleged, adding “Whenever Indian forces suffer a drastic defeat on the hands of freedom fighters, they wash away their frustration by such cowardice acts." Shah paid tribute to the slain Lashkar commander Mehraj-ud-din Bangru and Fahad Mushtaq.
Shah further exposed “hypocrisy” of Indian media. "Indian media must expose the atrocities of Indian forces if they are upto the journalistic ethics,” the statement said, adding “Local journalists and media persons were beaten up by the forces at the encounter site so that the Indian War crimes are never visible to the world.” Shah alleged that it was evident to the fact that forces don’t want the world to know how they “use civilians as human shields.” “Forces are deliberately burning homes of Kashmiris. This is nothing but a severe war crime,” LeT said. "If Indian media has any courage then they should expose this reality."