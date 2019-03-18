Forces call off CASO in Pulwama village

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government forces Monday called off cordon and search operation (CASO) at Drabgam village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports said the CASO was lifted after no militant was traced by forces in the area.

Earlier, joint team of Army’s 44 RR, Special Operations Group of police and paramilitary CRPF had launched CASO in the area following inputs about the movement of militants.

Protests and clashes had erupted in the area soon after the search operation was launched.

Reports said youths pelted stones towards forces, who fired tear smoke shells to quell the protests.