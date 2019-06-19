Forces bust militant hideout in Poonch's Mendhar

June 19, 2019 | Agencies

Government forces recovered cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Acting on a specific information, Indian Army CI Force Romeo on Tuesday carried out search ops alongwith police and busted a hideout from Gursai area and recovered arms, ammunition and war like stores," official spokesman here said.

He said that during search, one AK 47 along with three Magazine and 90 rounds, six pistols alongwith 10 magazines, two USA and four Pak make, one, Chinese grenade, Pakistan currency, six Pika rounds, eatables and clothes, mobile phone and Pak SIM were recovered.