Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

March 25, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a hideout at Shirmal village of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, Sandeep Chaudhry said that based on a specific information about the presence of militants in orchards of Shirmal village Army and police launched a SADO (seek and destroy operation) in the area.

"During the searches in orchards a hide constructed by militants and their associates to conceal their presence was busted," he said