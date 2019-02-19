Forces began tracking JeM leadership soon after Pulwama Fidayeen attack: GoC 15 corps

Javid AhmadSrinagar
The Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant leadership was being tracked by forces since the deadly Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus at Lethpora in Pulwama, a senior Army officer said on Tuesday.
He said the JeM recieved "active support from Pakistan Army and its ISI" in the suicide bombing that left 40 CRPF personnel dead after a local Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar rammed an exlosive-ladden car into the bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora on 14 February.
On Monday, three JeM militants including outfit's operational commander were killed in a 16-hour long feirce gunfight at Pinglna in Pulwama district, some 12 km from the site of the February 14 attack.
Four Army men inclduing a Major, a polieman and a civilains were also killed guring the gunfight.
Lt Gen Dhillon said this while speaking to reporters in a press conference at Army 15 corps headquares in Srinagar. He was flanked by Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani, IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hassan and GoC victor force, J. S Mathew.
He requested mothers of Kashmiri militants to persuade their militant sons to surrender and join mainstream as the governmnet was mulling to rool out a surrender policy for them.
"Otherwise, anyone who picks up the gun will be killed," Dhillon said.
Picture: Farooq Javid, Rising Kashmir