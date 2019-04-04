Forces arrest five persons in Shopian

April 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Five persons have been detained from two different villages of south Kashmir's district Shopian during past 24 hours.

Local residents informed that four youth were detained from Vehil village of Shopian during a nocturnal raid on Tuesday night.

They said that Asif Malik, Faheem Shah, Umar Shafi Rather and Akib Shah, all residents of Vehil village were detained from their houses.

They said that another person, Adil Nazeer was detained from Nowgam Shopian on Wednesday morning.

A police official said that the youth were detained for questioning in connection with militancy related incidents.

On April 1, Owais Ameen, which police said was HM militant, was arrested from Vehil village. He was accused for carrying a car blast along national highway in near Banihal in Ramban area on March 30 of this year.