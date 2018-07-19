Forces action in south Kashmir ultimate highhandedness, undemocratic act: Hurriyat (M)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 18:
APHC (M) Wednesday expressed serious concern and resentment over “manhandling” of dozens of villagers and “vandalizing” property in Mochuwara village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district during the nocturnal raid.
APHC (M) statement terming the action as the “ultimate highhandedness and highly undemocratic act” that deserves all forms of condemnations.
The Hurriyat (M) said: “The act of ruthless beating in Shopian comes barely after 12 hours following the assurances given by top police and army officers claiming that people in south Kashmir would see a more humane face of forces from now onwards.”
Statement said: “It is because of the fact that forces operating in Kashmir lack accountability which raises their morale to commit gross human rights violations as they know that they are laced with the draconian AFSPA where none can punish them for the serious crimes they commit.”
Statement said that beaten people, vandalizing properties and torturing youth has become an everyday affair of government forces in Kashmir, especially in south Kashmir.
Statement also denounced the forces action in Newa Pulwama, “where dozens of youth were showered with the lethal pellets leaving many of them seriously injured”.
Hurriyat (M) castigated the government for imposing a ban on the transmission of 30 channels operating through cable.
Hurriyat (M) said: “This diktat issued to cable operators is nothing but a move to block information and keep people of Kashmir away from the day to day happenings across the globe. It is surprising to see that even religious and sports channels have been banned and one would ask as to how such channels can pose a threat to peace in Kashmir.”
Statement said that in the present times of globalization and in the age of technology and social media, gags and bans to block information are bound to fail and “only reflects the myopic and dictatorial approach of authorities”.
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Ghulam Hassan Wani, the father of prominent journalist Khursheed Wani and prayed to Almighty for the highest standards in Jannah for the deceased.