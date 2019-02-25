About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Force launch CASO in Pulwama village

Published at February 25, 2019 02:17 PM 0Comment(s)3285views


Agencies

Srinagar
 
Forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in Rahmoo village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday afternoon.
 
Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 53 RR, special operations group of police and 182,183 battalions of paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Bagath Mohalla and Dangerpora in Rahmoo village. 
 
Reports said that additional reinforcements of Army has been rushed to the area.
 
A police officer said that operation was launched in the area following the inputs about the movement of suspected militants. (GNS)
