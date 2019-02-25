Force launch CASO in Pulwama village

Get - On the Play Store.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a "groundswell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance" and says human rights are losing ground in the world. The UN chief kicked off the high-level segment of the Human Rights Council by expressing alarm at "shrinking civic ...More
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday alleged that though the Modi government had intelligence inputs about the Pulwama attack, it did not take any step as it was more keen on "playing politics over the dead bodies of jawans". Banerjee, while addressing the Trina...More
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s trip to Japan has been postponed following the ‘sensitive’ regional situation, Pak newspaper Dawn reported on Monday. Pak Foreign Office on Monday had announced postponing the visit due to “sensitive si...More
Five Army men missing since Wednesday's avalanche near Shipki La along the India-China border in Himachal Pradesh still remain untraced, officials said Monday. Six men of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh, one each from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -...More
National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday asked New Delhi to conduct assembly polls in the state and let people decide the fate of Article 35A. “I am trying to warn you (Centre) as a responsible citizen that your thinking is ...More
Forces launched a massive cordon-and-search operation in Rahmoo village of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday afternoon. Reports said that a joint team of Army’s 53 RR, special operations group of police and 182,183 battalions of paramilitary CRPF launched a...More
Former bureaucrat Farooq Ahmad Shah joined National Conference on Monday. Shah joined National Conference in presence of the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at Nawa-e-Subh in Srinagar. Last week he sought voluntary retirement from the gover...More
The traffic has been temporarily suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway after a fresh landslide hit the road on Monday. An official said traffic movement was temporarily suspended on the highway due to landslide near Mompassi. Earlier, one-way traffic was allowed on the highw...More
Holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of Kashmir over the last five years, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Monday. "Will the Modi government bow before those forces of separatism & terror that h...More
The three militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Turigam village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday have been identified. The slain militants are Raqib Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Amin Sheikh resident of Shiganpora Kulgam, two Pakistani militants ...More
The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking probe into alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 14 Pulwama suicide attack. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda, seeking probe into ...More
A shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday against the killings of three militants in a gunfight. All shops and business establishments are closed while transport isaso off the roadsin the town. On Sunday three militants, deputy superin...More
The Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of its Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Following a request from Pakistan, the meeting of the contact group will be held at the level of permanent representatives. "On the request of Is...More
One-way traffic will ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday. An official said around 300 oil tankers stranded in Patnitop sector have been allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar. He said once the oil tankers cross the Jawahar Tunnel, heavy vehicular traffic will be allowe...More
