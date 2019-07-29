For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday reacting to the statement by NC General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, termed his claims "fabricated, farce and an outright lie," and alleged that the party (NC) is ready for sell-out of JK's special status for power



PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura termed it unfortunate that NC leadership in order to score browny points within the party is busy "spreading lies" and "hoodwinking" people.



Hanjura alleged that Sagar should recall the speech of NC Founder Sheikh Abdullah on the floor of the state legislative assembly on March 2, 1981 in which he declared Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as a major road block in state’s prosperity and development and stated that Article 370 was not a Quranic verse that cannot be amended.



“The minutes of this session are very much available in the records of state legislature and can be accessed any time,” claimed Hanjura.