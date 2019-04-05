For polls, Govt closes 7 edu institutions in Bla

April 05, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

The administration on Thursday ordered closure of seven educational institutes in Sopore sub-division from April 5 to 12 in view of upcoming parliamentary elections.

In an order, the additional district magistrate Sopore said the schools have been identified as accommodation for forces during parliamentary elections and thus shall remain closed from the April 5-12.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would go to polls on first phase on April 11.

The institutions which would remain closed include SKUAST Wadoora, Degree college Sopore, Degree College cum Higher Secondary school Hadipora, Govt, Higher secondary school Edipora, Govt, Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore, Govt, Girls Higher Secondary school Dangiwacha, Govt Degree College Sopore and Govt, Higher Secondary School Dangiwacha.