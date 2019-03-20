For one kilometer travel, passengers charged Rs 10 in Pulwama

March 20, 2019 |

Passenger vehicles in Pulwama village charge Rs 10 for one kilometer travel against the government's fixed rate, while authorities are paying no attention to the grievance redressal despite complaints by the people.

Only eight seater vehicles (TATA MAGIC) ply between Ratnipora and Pahoo and charge arbitrary fare.

Passengers said that the vehicles ferrying passengers from Pahoo to Ratnipora- which is 1 kilometer distance- are arbitrarily charging fear of Rs 10 while the government fixed rate is 6 Rs.

As per Transport department's revised fare rates of 2018, upto 3 kilometers distance Autos and Mini Buses should charge only 6 Rs.

Passengers said that vehicle owners abuse them when they question them about the arbitrary fare.

The vehicle owners also carry passengers beyond the capacity of eight passengers. They jam pack the vehicles with 10 passengers against the seating capacity of eight.

"Every day we have to face abuses from drivers when we question them about the illegal fare hike from Pahoo to Ratnipora, " the passengers said, adding they have complained to the Transport authorities in Pulwama.

"But the transport officials concerned didn't bother to look into our grievance," the passengers said.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Pulwama, Muhammad Mukhtar Sofi said that he will look into the issue and resolve the public grievance.