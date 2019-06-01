For KPs all roads lead to Tulmulla for Ashtami celebrations

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) will travel from all over the world to pray and celebrate at one of the ancient temples in Kashmir—Mata Kheer Bhawani temple on 8th June in Tulmulla.

According to the Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society, (KECSS) this year the Yatra is seeing a good increase and pilgrims from all over the country will be congregating in the valley.

Yatris from foreign countries like UAE and US are also joining and reasons for the increase in number of Yatris is the encouraging response from the locals. The success of any event is not possible without the participation of the local populace.

Kheer Bhawani temple is well known among the valley Muslim population. They have always been connected with the festivals being observed by the Kashmiri Pandits.

As a measure to revive this very ethos, the local Muslim leaders, as well as the intelligentsia, have been lending a positive response to this big festival of Kashmiri Pandits.

This year also leaders like Shah Faesal, are showing an enthusiastic response to this Yatra which will see the congregation of a large number of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Zysetha Asthami is an occasion for the two communities to bond together again. And with the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, the positive atmosphere will surely help in the return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to their homes.

Zysetha Asthami will be held on 10th June and Yatra will leave Delhi on 8th June

Kashmiri Pandits and the Muslim fraternity in the valley are seeing this Yatra as a step towards the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland.

The efforts being made by the Governor’s office and the state administration are helping build confidence among the exiled Kashmiri Pandit community.

The state administration has this year also made the necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation. All the expenses will be borne by the state government.