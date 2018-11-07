For geotagging Kashmiris, troops dropping at your doorsteps

‘This is invasion of privacy, makes residents vulnerable’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 06:
The Army has been carrying out house-to-house survey, profiling residents and geotagging their houses in Srinagar without the knowledge of civil administration.
The residents of Baghi Mehtaab area of the city told Rising Kashmir that a contingent of Army men arrived in their locality and sought details of the residents and marked every surveyed house with a particular number.
Baghi Mehtab, located 7 km south of city centre Lal Chowk, is primarily a residential area with a government housing colony and a private colony.
At 12 pm on Wednesday, a local Mohammad Sadiq (name changed) said the men in olive green, branding rifles, arrived at his house to document the profile of residents.
“Army men sought details of family size, names of family members, mobile phone numbers and penned down each and every detail in a register they carried with them,” he said.
The surveyed housed, according to residents, were scribbled with numbers on the walls or the gates by the Army men.
Army men also recorded the details of vehicles that people own, residents said.
Another resident, wishing not to be named, said that they were not informed about the purpose of survey.
Fearing trouble, he refused to share any details with the troops surveying the residents.
They (Army men) got aggressive and left the house, he said.
“But, we will return in the night to record the information,” the resident quoted the Army men of threatening him.
According to residents, the Army was carrying Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates to mark the locations besides marking the gates and walls of the houses while conducting door-to-door survey.
GPS coordinates are a unique identifier of the precise geographic location, usually expressed in alphanumeric characters.
Coordinates, in this context, are points of intersection in a grid system and it is usually expressed as the combination of latitude and longitude.
Since the lanes and houses are marked with particular numbers or names in a city area, an Army official said, it makes easy to find locations.
Stating that in rural areas houses are not marked with numbers, he said once the prominent crossroads are located, they are marked with names.
However, the Army official termed the exercise as “normal” and said it was regular updating of records of prominent citizens.
“It is maintaining of data of prominent citizens including educationists, and religious personalities so that there is convenience in meeting public,” he said.
The Army official said, “There is nothing to worry about and people will not be put to any inconvenience because of this.”
Ironically, the survey is being conducted by Army “without the knowledge” of the civil administration.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan told Rising Kashmir that it was not in his knowledge.
“I have no knowledge about it,” Khan said.
However, he did not comment on whether Army could or could not conduct any survey without the permission of the civil administration.
Legal experts termed the exercise being conducted by the Army as invasion in privacy of the residents.
“Geotagging of locations, without the permission of residents, makes them vulnerable as the data remains online and anyone can misuse it,” said Naseer Ahmad, a cyber law expert.
Former Advocate General, Muhammad Ishaq Qadri said Army was enjoying “vast power” under the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) under which it can conduct any practice in Kashmir without the requirement of permission of civil administration.
“Under AFSPA, Army has vast powers to conduct search and surveillance. They must be carrying out this exercise under this act. The survey is a part of surveillance and searches,” Qadri said.
He said under AFSPA, Army has power to conduct raids, search houses and keep surveillance.
“If they have any apprehension, the Army even blows up the houses,” the former advocate general said.
This is not the first time Army is collecting the details of residents.
Such an exercise was also conducted in Muslimabad area in Budgam district a year ago and Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar last month.
The Army had also conducted similar types of surveys in north and south Kashmir.
This is similar to 1990s when Army would seek minute details from people in Kashmir.
“Those days, the Army used to call the family out of their house and take their group photograph and maintain the same in their records,” said Ghulam Mohammad, a prominent citizen from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
