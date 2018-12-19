For effective regulation, Transport deptt to establish full-fledged traffic planning wing: Samoon

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18:
For effective regulation of traffic in the state, Transport Department has decided to establish full-fledged traffic planning wing in the Transport Commissioners office.
According to an official, this was decided at a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Transport Department Dr. Asghar Hasan Samoon, here on Tuesday.
The official said the meeting was attended by Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif, Additional Secretary Transport, Ashok Kumar, RTO Jammu Deep Raj, Director Finance Transport, Mahesh Kumar and other officers of Transport department.
The meeting was also attended by RTO Kashmir AhmudullahTak, and other ARTOs of Kashmir region through video conferencing.
Dr Samoon said that the wing will make transportation policies, comprehensive planning of traffic routes and monitor traffic-related administrative plans besides compiling and analyzing transportation statistics.
The planning wing will also review and oversees traffic maintenance plans during major construction projects, implement road safety programs besides supervises the layout/design/construction/operation of parking facilities and other related tasks, he said.
He impressed on the Chief Engineer R&B and Regional Transport Officers to get the construction of required infrastructure within stipulated time besides equipping the wing with all necessary equipments and gadgets.
To create awareness about the traffic safety among the masses particularly in youngsters, Transport Department has released Rs 1 lakh to each Assistant Regional transport officers, the meeting was told.
“All the stakeholders should be involved to create awareness about the traffic rules particularly on wearing helmets, use of seat belts and other safety measures. Accident deaths is a matter of concern for all of us, we have to carry out detailed study on causes and adopt necessary steps for minimizing the accidents,” Samoon asserted.
Meanwhile, the meeting held detailed deliberations on capacity building and planning of traffic regulation to ease the traffic jams and minimize the road accidents.
Samoon also sought status of delivery of vehicle registration certificates and driving licenses through speed-posts to the applicants.
While interacting with the RTOs and ARTOs of the State, Principal Secretary asked them to use every means of mass media to inform the citizens, of various services being offered through the online mode by the Motor Vehicles Department.