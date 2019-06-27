For dialogue, GoI must release Kashmiri leaders, lift ban on political parties: JKLF

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Wednesday that to create a conducive atmosphere for any dialogue process, Government of India must release separatist leaders from jails, lift “illegal” bans on political organizations, stop killings and shun the “euphoria” of conditional dialogue process.

Party’s vice-chairman Saleem Haroon in a statement issued here said “JKLF has always aspired for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue while taking Kashmiris as a principle party into consideration.”



He said JKLF has always aspired for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue. “To encourage the peaceful struggle and through it seek the resolution, history stands witness to it that JKLF had gone miles ahead and took many major and unpopular initiatives in the past that includes announcement of unilateral ceasefire and simultaneously offered an open minded dialogue process to both India and Pakistan,” he said.

“However, it was unfortunate that India didn’t respond in a positive manner to our sincere offer. Instead, its forces continued killing our young cadre in Kashmir,” he added.

Haroon said that if New Delhi is serious and prepared to engage with Kashmiris for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue, the reflection of intent must be observed on ground.

“On one hand, India is imposing bans on legitimate political organizations like JKLF and JeI, while as on the other hand they are trying to hoodwink the international community by staging an impression of dialogue,” he said.

In order to create an atmosphere of dialogue, JKLF vice chairman said that Government of India must lift carpet ban on peaceful protests and allow freedom of expression and assembly in Jammu & Kashmir.