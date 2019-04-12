About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 12, 2019 |

For better or worse

With the advent of social networking, many important aspects of life have undergone changes, be it for better or worse. One of these aspects is the change in human relationships, as the new media have dissolved boundaries and obliterated time. With a video call which is child’s play today and available in almost all parts of the world, ordinary people, family members, friends and peers communicate as never before. Staying in touch with the others has become easier. Not only this, people are globally connected, with millions of people sharing events, news, information every second of the day. The horizon of the communication technology has expanded so much that it has become hard for governments, states or any other institutions to control the data flow and information explosion. Where there is use, there is always probability of misuse. Cyber crimes and online frauds are few to mention. Although states and governments from time to time have come up with mechanisms to curb the misuse but social media usage continues to be exempted from traditional methods of control. The laws are still in infancy and so are the enforcement agencies. The potential damage with the misuse of new media and technologies could be gauged from the recent terror attack in New Zealand where the terrorist video streamed live the brutal massacre of 50 Muslims who had assembled in mosques to offer prayers. After the incident, while the country (New Zealand) imposed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, the debate on live streaming events to convey message was also pursued with the same degree of concern. With very little control in the hands of governments or technocrats, the larger responsibility lies with the people or users. However, collective efforts do provide basic remedial mechanism. For instance, on many social media content sharing and networking platforms there are user actions like report abuse or flagging the content as inappropriate or malicious. Only yesterday, malicious content was uploaded on social media with the probable intent of hurting a religious group. In a communal atmosphere such incidents often prove to be trigger to massive unrest and violent outbursts. While the culprit in this case was reported to police, in many cases they may evade action by concealing their identities. In Kashmir we witnessed the furore caused by false rumors about vaccine, which got spread like wild fire on social media. The key control rests with the people as collective efforts only guarantee some immunity against the misuse of new media. If people start unsubscribing violence that comes under the garb of human interest and curiosity, there will be no takers of the content miscreants share.                              

Latest News

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

57.31% voter turnout in first phase: CEO

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Boy killed during clashes in Handwara village

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Sudan army topples Bashir: Defence minister

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, PC in Baramulla

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Libya fighting kills 56 in a week: UN

Apr 11 | PTI/AFP
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir on poll day

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

Apr 11 | Agencies
Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Highway ban illegal, tampers with basic human rights: Beg

Apr 11 | Agencies
I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

I am not made of wood that burns easily, Mehbooba on BJP’s demand for ...

Apr 11 | Agencies
LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

LS Poll Percentage: 35.52% till 1 pm in Jammu, Baramulla constituencie ...

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

BSF accused of coercing voters in Poonch: PDP and NC

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

RSS leader killing: Several ‘OGWs’ detained for interrogation

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Strike disrupts life in Kashmir

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu ...

Apr 11 | RK Online Desk
LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

LS polls Phase-1: Polling underway in 91 constituencies across 18 Stat ...

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Day 3: Curfew continues in Kishtwar

Apr 11 | Imran Shah
Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Apr 11 | AFP/Press Trust of India
BJP demands Mehbooba

BJP demands Mehbooba's arrest for 'instigating' Kashmiris

Apr 11 | Press Trust of India
LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

Apr 11 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 12, 2019 |

For better or worse

              

With the advent of social networking, many important aspects of life have undergone changes, be it for better or worse. One of these aspects is the change in human relationships, as the new media have dissolved boundaries and obliterated time. With a video call which is child’s play today and available in almost all parts of the world, ordinary people, family members, friends and peers communicate as never before. Staying in touch with the others has become easier. Not only this, people are globally connected, with millions of people sharing events, news, information every second of the day. The horizon of the communication technology has expanded so much that it has become hard for governments, states or any other institutions to control the data flow and information explosion. Where there is use, there is always probability of misuse. Cyber crimes and online frauds are few to mention. Although states and governments from time to time have come up with mechanisms to curb the misuse but social media usage continues to be exempted from traditional methods of control. The laws are still in infancy and so are the enforcement agencies. The potential damage with the misuse of new media and technologies could be gauged from the recent terror attack in New Zealand where the terrorist video streamed live the brutal massacre of 50 Muslims who had assembled in mosques to offer prayers. After the incident, while the country (New Zealand) imposed a ban on semi-automatic weapons, the debate on live streaming events to convey message was also pursued with the same degree of concern. With very little control in the hands of governments or technocrats, the larger responsibility lies with the people or users. However, collective efforts do provide basic remedial mechanism. For instance, on many social media content sharing and networking platforms there are user actions like report abuse or flagging the content as inappropriate or malicious. Only yesterday, malicious content was uploaded on social media with the probable intent of hurting a religious group. In a communal atmosphere such incidents often prove to be trigger to massive unrest and violent outbursts. While the culprit in this case was reported to police, in many cases they may evade action by concealing their identities. In Kashmir we witnessed the furore caused by false rumors about vaccine, which got spread like wild fire on social media. The key control rests with the people as collective efforts only guarantee some immunity against the misuse of new media. If people start unsubscribing violence that comes under the garb of human interest and curiosity, there will be no takers of the content miscreants share.                              

News From Rising Kashmir

;