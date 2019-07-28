For 3rd consecutive year KU fails to introduce Civil Engineering branch at ECIT

July 28, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

For the third consecutive year, the University of Kashmir has failed to introduce the civil engineering branch of B-Tech program at Engineering College Institute of Technology (ECIT) at Zakura campus, Srinagar.

Officials of ECIT said that many aspiring civil engineering students of Kashmir valley are now moving outside the State to peruse the course.

“In past two years, scores of students have canceled their admissions from ECIT and are getting admissions in other universities and colleges to peruse bachelors of civil engineering course,” officials told Rising Kashmir.

The ECIT Zakura campus was established in the year 2014 and since then KU is yet to start teaching civil engineering course there.

The aspiring civil engineering students also expressed their resentments against the KU administration for failing to offer B-Tech civil engineering at Zakura Campus.

One of the students, Nazima Bashir said that she was compelled to get admission outside the State due to lazy attitude of the KU administration.

She said, “I had never desired to study outside the State but the non-availability of civil engineering course at the Zakura campus compelled me to study away from my homeland.”

Director ECIT, Prof G M Bhat said, “The University is not agreeing to start the civil engineering program in this campus, citing a dearth of faculty.”

He said that the course should have started last year, but due to the lazy attitude of the University, the course is deliberately being delayed.

The director also said that the SSM College have even started M-Tech programs while the KU is yet to start the key program (Civil Engineering) at the Zakura Campus.

He said, two years back, the B-Tech civil engineering program was approved by Kashmir University Council, adding “The course was neither started in the tenure of former Vice Chancellor (VC) Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi nor in incumbent VC, Talat Ahmad.”