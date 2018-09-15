Football referees course held at Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A Football Referees Development Programme was organized by District Football Association Leh under the directions of J&K Football Association and All India Football Federation at Kendra Vedalya School, Leh from 11 September to 14 September 2018 under the supervision of Nazir Ahmad Head of Referees Instructor AIFF and Vice-President North East Zone of JKFA.
Thirty five candidates from all Leh district took part. The District Youth Services & Sports Leh extended full co-operation and deputed all physical instructors of Leh for the course.
Important changes, amendments in the laws of game of football were discussed in detail adopted after last world Cup in Moscow.
Similar Courses were held in District of Jammu. Srinagar, Kathua, Anantnag and Baramulla
Madam Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Leh was the Chief Guest & awarded the Certificates to all participants.