Football League tournament in full swing

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing Annual league Football Tournament, three matches were played at Polo Ground west on 30 July 2019. In the first match, Valley FC defeated Shanglipora FC by three goals to one. In the 2nd match Bismillah FC and Zahid FC drew the match. Both the teams scored one goal each. The third match was played between Young Mohammadan FC and Royal Sports. Royal Sports defeated Young Mohamdan FC by two goals.

Two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground. The first match was played between Fortview FC and Jahangir Sports of Super Division. Jahangir Sports took the lead in 16th minute of the first half. The goal was scored by Wajahat. In the 31st minute of the first half Rouf Ahmad of Jahangir Sports scored a another goal from a direct corner Kick. Jahangir Sports was leading by two goals at the halftime. In the 55th minute of 2nd Half Uzair of Fortview scored a goal, immediately after Jahangir Sports scored a third goal by Sameer, Rouf scored the fourth goal followed by Wajahat who scored 5th Goal. Jahangir Sports defeated Fortview FC by five Goals to One.

The second match of Premier Division was played between Accountant General Office Football Team (AG’s XI) and Kashmir Maharaja Sports. Both the teams were introduced to Mr. Shourto Chatterjee (Accountant General) who was the Chief Guest on the Occasion. Both the teams right from the onset of the match played with an aggressive note. Wall passes, man to man marking & dribbling were the main features of the Ist Half. Both the teams missed some good chances. The match appeared to be a match of fluctuating fortunes. Both the teams had a solid defence and forwards were not able to find the net. The first half ended in a goalless draw. The second half of the Match one again started with the brisk note. K. Maharaja Sports dominated in the beginning and their attacks were repulsed by the solid defence of AG’S XI. AG’S XI took no time in counter attacking & their attempts were foiled by K. Maharaja Defenders. A brilliant move by AG’s Xi players paid them the dividends. Amanjoot Singh scored a marvellous Goal in the 70th Minute of 2nd Half.

It was the first ever Official match played in Flood Lights though the spectators cherished the moments but unfortunately there was a power break down repeatedly because of a technical fault. The match was abundant and could not be completed. AG’S XI was leading by one goal at the time of abandonment of the match.