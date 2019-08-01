About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Football League tournament in full swing

In the ongoing Annual league Football Tournament, three matches were played at Polo Ground west on 30 July 2019. In the first match, Valley FC defeated Shanglipora FC by three goals to one. In the 2nd match Bismillah FC and Zahid FC drew the match. Both the teams scored one goal each. The third match was played between Young Mohammadan FC and Royal Sports. Royal Sports defeated Young Mohamdan FC by two goals.
Two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground. The first match was played between Fortview FC and Jahangir Sports of Super Division. Jahangir Sports took the lead in 16th minute of the first half. The goal was scored by Wajahat. In the 31st minute of the first half Rouf Ahmad of Jahangir Sports scored a another goal from a direct corner Kick. Jahangir Sports was leading by two goals at the halftime. In the 55th minute of 2nd Half Uzair of Fortview scored a goal, immediately after Jahangir Sports scored a third goal by Sameer, Rouf scored the fourth goal followed by Wajahat who scored 5th Goal. Jahangir Sports defeated Fortview FC by five Goals to One.
The second match of Premier Division was played between Accountant General Office Football Team (AG’s XI) and Kashmir Maharaja Sports. Both the teams were introduced to Mr. Shourto Chatterjee (Accountant General) who was the Chief Guest on the Occasion. Both the teams right from the onset of the match played with an aggressive note. Wall passes, man to man marking & dribbling were the main features of the Ist Half. Both the teams missed some good chances. The match appeared to be a match of fluctuating fortunes. Both the teams had a solid defence and forwards were not able to find the net. The first half ended in a goalless draw. The second half of the Match one again started with the brisk note. K. Maharaja Sports dominated in the beginning and their attacks were repulsed by the solid defence of AG’S XI. AG’S XI took no time in counter attacking & their attempts were foiled by K. Maharaja Defenders. A brilliant move by AG’s Xi players paid them the dividends. Amanjoot Singh scored a marvellous Goal in the 70th Minute of 2nd Half.
It was the first ever Official match played in Flood Lights though the spectators cherished the moments but unfortunately there was a power break down repeatedly because of a technical fault. The match was abundant and could not be completed. AG’S XI was leading by one goal at the time of abandonment of the match.

 

Latest News

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

DAK opposes NMC bill, calls for one hour strike on Thursday

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Gunfight erupts in Shopian village

Jul 31 | Agencies
MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

MMU expresses concern over profiling of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Man sentenced 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in Anant ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

Jul 31 | Riyaz Bhat
IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

IMA to protest against sanctions of National Medical Bill

Jul 31 | Agencies
Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August 2019 due to inclement weathe ...

Jul 31 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

Jul 31 | Agencies
Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Frid ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Minor killed in Udhampur landslide, traffic on highway remains suspend ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Stand united across party lines to defend State’s special status: Mehb ...

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs

Triple Talaq bill: Omar, Mehbooba spar over PDP MPs' abstention in RS

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
Ready to support any party to defend JK

Ready to support any party to defend JK's special status, says Sajad L ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Militant hideout busted in Kupwara

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

SAC appoints principals of 6 Government Medical Colleges

Jul 31 | Agencies
Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Administrative control of district hospitals transferred to 5 new medi ...

Jul 31 | Agencies
PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

PUF pitches for single regional party to safeguard JK’s special status ...

Jul 31 | Junaid Kathju
ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Amarnath yatra suspended from Jammu

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Cafe Coffee Day founder

Cafe Coffee Day founder's body found in Karnataka

Jul 31 | Press Trust of India
US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

US, China resume trade talks with scant hopes for progress

Jul 31 | AP/Press Trust of India
At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

At least 28 killed as Afghan bus hits roadside bomb: official

Jul 31 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Minor boy dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

India, Pak armies trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Jul 31 | Agencies
Man found dead in Pulwama village

Man found dead in Pulwama village

Jul 31 | RK Online Desk
Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Gurez woman injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Jul 31 | M T Rasool
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Football League tournament in full swing

              

In the ongoing Annual league Football Tournament, three matches were played at Polo Ground west on 30 July 2019. In the first match, Valley FC defeated Shanglipora FC by three goals to one. In the 2nd match Bismillah FC and Zahid FC drew the match. Both the teams scored one goal each. The third match was played between Young Mohammadan FC and Royal Sports. Royal Sports defeated Young Mohamdan FC by two goals.
Two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground. The first match was played between Fortview FC and Jahangir Sports of Super Division. Jahangir Sports took the lead in 16th minute of the first half. The goal was scored by Wajahat. In the 31st minute of the first half Rouf Ahmad of Jahangir Sports scored a another goal from a direct corner Kick. Jahangir Sports was leading by two goals at the halftime. In the 55th minute of 2nd Half Uzair of Fortview scored a goal, immediately after Jahangir Sports scored a third goal by Sameer, Rouf scored the fourth goal followed by Wajahat who scored 5th Goal. Jahangir Sports defeated Fortview FC by five Goals to One.
The second match of Premier Division was played between Accountant General Office Football Team (AG’s XI) and Kashmir Maharaja Sports. Both the teams were introduced to Mr. Shourto Chatterjee (Accountant General) who was the Chief Guest on the Occasion. Both the teams right from the onset of the match played with an aggressive note. Wall passes, man to man marking & dribbling were the main features of the Ist Half. Both the teams missed some good chances. The match appeared to be a match of fluctuating fortunes. Both the teams had a solid defence and forwards were not able to find the net. The first half ended in a goalless draw. The second half of the Match one again started with the brisk note. K. Maharaja Sports dominated in the beginning and their attacks were repulsed by the solid defence of AG’S XI. AG’S XI took no time in counter attacking & their attempts were foiled by K. Maharaja Defenders. A brilliant move by AG’s Xi players paid them the dividends. Amanjoot Singh scored a marvellous Goal in the 70th Minute of 2nd Half.
It was the first ever Official match played in Flood Lights though the spectators cherished the moments but unfortunately there was a power break down repeatedly because of a technical fault. The match was abundant and could not be completed. AG’S XI was leading by one goal at the time of abandonment of the match.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;