Football, Kabbadi, Badminton and Kho-Kho matches played in Samba

SAMBA OCTOBER 17:
Football, Kabbadi, Badminton and Kho-Kho matches were played today at sports Stadium in the ongoing sports festival organised here under Khelo-India, sports for peace and development, a government of India Initiative.
On the occasion, Chief Guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Arun Manhas, congratulated each participant for taking Khelo-India Scheme as an opportunity to showcase their talent.
Interacting with the players he said “The importance of sports and fitness in one’s life is invaluable. Playing sports inculcates team spirit, develops strategic & analytical thinking, leadership skills, goal setting and risk taking. A fit and healthy individual lead to an equally healthy society and strong nation”.
The venue-incharge Raghubeer Singh informed that Gujjar Kabaddi Club defeated Rajput club Nud by 48-22 in above 20 yr boys Kabaddi event, while category GHS Sunjwan defeated GHS Sumb by 49-21 in-under 20yrs. The matches were officiated by Keshav Singh and Rajinder Bali. In Kho-Kho event, under 17yrs boys, C.M.P Hr. Sec. School emerged victorious while HSS N V Dhalite end up as runner-up. The match was officiated by Purab Chander and Sarita. Group-stage matches of football, badminton and athletics were also played today.