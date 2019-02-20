Foot bridge Seloo incomplete even after 10 years

Noor ul HaqSopore, Feb 19:
Ten years after the construction work was started on a footbridge in Seelo area of Sopore, the bridge is still incomplete causing huge inconvenience to thousands of residents in this village of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Locals said that the people in Seelo and Hib-Dangerpora area of Sopore have to face a lot of inconvenience due to the incomplete footbridge over Nallah Puhroo. They claimed that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations and for a few minutes of the distance they have spent half an hour to cross over to another side of the Nallah.
“Long ago there was a temporary bridge and people were using it to cross over the Nallah but after it got damaged the authorities started construction of a concrete foot bridge. Though the decision was good for people of the area the delay in construction has added to the problems of local population," Abdul Lateef Mir, a resident of Seelo said.
With a population of around 14, 000 Seelo, Hib- Dangerpora and adjoining villages are forced to use a boat to cross the Nalla.
Locals said that the boat has become a lifeline for the people especially students who have to cross the Nallah while going to schools and tuition centers.
“Masjid committee arranged a boat for people to cross over the river but during monsoon and with rising water levels it becomes very difficult and risky to cross over to another side of Nallah by using the boat. We always fear for our kids but state administration is doing nothing to complete this footbridge from last ten years," Tariq Ahmad Peer, a school teacher from Dangerpora said.
People have to wait for their turn for hours together and in case of any emergency or during late hours, the situation turns hostile.
Locals said that they have to travel 5 kilometers on foot in case they miss the boat. Younger school children who have to cross the Nallah on daily basis for taking tuitions said that they feel insecure in the boat and it becomes very difficult for them in this chilly winter season.
Public Works Department (PWD) started construction on the footbridge in 2009 but except the construction of concrete pillars on both the sides of the river, no other work is visible from last 10 years. Officials said that the work on the bridge was stopped due to insufficient funds.
Executive Engineer R&B division Sopore Mohammad Saleem Khan said that the construction work on the bridge was delayed due to some financial issues. He said that the construction work on the bridge has been restarted after getting the funds from the government.
“The footbridge will be thrown open in the month of March April this year (2019) for the people of this area,” Mohammad Saleem Khan added.