Foolproof security arrangements made for sensitive polling stations: DEO Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 09:-
District Election Officer, Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for sensitive polling stations in district Kathua
According to an official, he said this after finalizing the preparedness for the Urban Local Body polls scheduled on Wednesday, October 10 in the district from 6 am to 4 pm.
The official said that under the supervision of DEO, sealed EVMs and other election material were handed over to the Polling parties for 80 wards of one Municipal Council and 5 Municipal Committees of the district. Polling parties to far flung areas were also dispatched for the timely start of polling in such areas.
The DEO informed that a total of 15 polling stations have been identified as hypersensitive and 53 as sensitive, for which full proof security system has been put in place for free and fair elections.
The DEO, accompanied by ADC, Ghansham Singh Bali, ACR, Jatinder Mishra, Dy DEO, Chand Kishore Sharma and ENT besides other concerned officers, also inspected the security arrangements for Strong rooms and Counting Halls, essential facilities at polling stations and transportation arrangements put in place by the administration for the smooth conduct of the elections.
The DEO stressed upon all stakeholders to follow Election Commission’s guidelines in letter and spirit.
