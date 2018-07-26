About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Food safety drive conducted at Ganderbal

Published at July 26, 2018 01:30 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR, JULY 25:

 On the directions of Commissioner of Food Safety JK, a rigorous comprehensive drive was conducted by Food Safety team in Ganderbal on Wednesday. The team was headed by Designated Officer, Ganderbal.
During the drive sweets and confectionery establishments were inspected. Necessary awareness was imparted to them and viz-a-viz cautioned for indulging in malpractices of trade in food business besides thrusting them to uphold the sanitary & hygienic practices as per the requirements of FSS, act-2006.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top