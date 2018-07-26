Food safety drive conducted at Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 25:
On the directions of Commissioner of Food Safety JK, a rigorous comprehensive drive was conducted by Food Safety team in Ganderbal on Wednesday. The team was headed by Designated Officer, Ganderbal.
During the drive sweets and confectionery establishments were inspected. Necessary awareness was imparted to them and viz-a-viz cautioned for indulging in malpractices of trade in food business besides thrusting them to uphold the sanitary & hygienic practices as per the requirements of FSS, act-2006.