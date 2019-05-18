Food Safety Deptt declares snack Fun Fine Puff ‘unsafe’

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Food Safety Department today declared snacks “Fun Fine Puff” Brand Name “Parul Fun Fine Puff” “unsafe and misbranded,” under the provisions of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 Rules and Regulation, 2011.

The department issued the notice after they lifted the sample of the snacks Batch No: 696, which was declared by their laboratory as “Unsafe and Misbranded”.

The department has advised the public in general and the Stake Holders in particular in their own interest to discontinue use / stop sale and supply of above food product.