Food Safety Dept Poonch seizes 6000 packets of sub-standard salt

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of Food Safety Department on Tuesday raided several Anganwadi centers and seized a large quantity of substandard salt in Poonch district of Jammu region.

Reports reaching GNS said that an official team led by Assistant Commissioner Food and Safety Department Tariq Mehmood alongside Inspector Zafar Ahmad Mir raided CDPO office Buffflaiz and Surankote during which six-thousand packets of substandard 'Samzan' salt were seized.

An official said that the raid was carried out in several storehouses in the border district following a specific information over the use of substandard salt in Anganwadi centres.

The official remarked that “It has come to the fore that the said salt with the name 'Samzan' is misbranded and is of substandard nature. The salt was being used for the preparation of various food items in as many as 1372 Anganwadi centres in the district.

The official said that from henceforth all the centres are directed to discontinue the use of the salt with immediate effect while the officials also said that whole of the stock of the salt will be seized throughout the district.” (GNS)