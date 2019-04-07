About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 07, 2019

Food Safety Commissioner issues advisory on milk, milk products

 

Food Safety Commissioner Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar on Sunday issued an advisory to consumers and food operators on milk and milk products.

According to the advisory the retailers/sellers have been advised to ensure refrigeration of milk, milk products at prescribed temperatures, besides ensuring that these products are not exposed to light and heat.

The advisory also impresses upon consumers to buy milk only from registered vendors having freezers/refrigerators.

