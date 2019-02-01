Food Safety Commissioner asks stakeholders to ensure quality

Promises strict action against violators
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Commissioner Food Safety J&K has warned the stakeholders against any compromise with the quality of food items and has assured people of strict action against the offenders. In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner said any stakeholder found violating standards, quality, and safety of food shall be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. He also advised general public to be watchful and contact the enforcement staff of the Commissionerate in case of a complaint regarding the quality of food available in the markets through telephone (0194-2495191) or email (cfsjandk@gmail.com).
The Commissioner said in view of the continuous bad weather and landslides from the last week of January 2019 traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed. Trucks with vegetables, livestock and other essential food items have remained stranded on the highway for five many days. There may be apprehensions that food products especially fruits and vegetables, perishable food items that were in transit may lead these perishables to get deteriorated. “In this regard all the stakeholders especially FBOs dealing with livestock and fruit & vegetables and perishable food items are advised to ensure that deteriorated food items if any are destroyed on spot,” the Commissioner aid.
According to the statement in order to check the quality of food, the Commissioner has directed the Designated Officers and the enforcement staff of the districts viz, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar to keep a close vigil on the movement of vehicles transporting different food articles on the National Highway and adjoining areas to the valley.