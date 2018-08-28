Food Safety authorities seize relabeled food items

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 27:
A special drive carried out on the instructions of Commissioner Food Safety, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar, has seized relabeled food items in Kulgam and Anantnag districts.
“Preliminary investigations have found a firm involved in relabeling of expired food items of reputed companies and selling them in Kashmir markets at cheap prices cheating gullible consumers,” a statement of the Food Safety said.
It was said that further investigations into the matter are going on and action warranted under FSS Act 2006 shall be initiated against the defaulters.
The general public has been appealed to purchase food items only from those food business operators having valid FSSAI license/registration and, in case of any doubts about the quality of food items, to contact the Office of the Commissioner Food Safety at phone number 01912597445 or 01942495191 or email address cfsjandk@gmail.com.
Food business operators have also been advised not to purchase any food items from unauthorized vendors or suppliers to avoid their involvement in legal proceedings.