July 02, 2019 |

With food joints mushrooming, the pressing issue of ensuring food safety standards in the state has become all the more important. It is time that people ask the question as how much safe is the food served at restaurants, vendors and kiosks that have come up in the last five to ten years. With the authorities sleeping over the critical issue of checking food adulteration and in the absence of regular inspections and reliable testing facilities, widespread health risks stare at the valley, particularly around the time of festivals. Unfortunately, the authorities entrusted with the job of checking the quality of food seem oblivious to these concerns. Their unpreparedness to meet any eventuality only adds to the fears. Absence of proper monitoring allows erring traders to go scot-free. The concerned officials also seem least bothered to at least conduct public information campaigns so that the traders do not take the consumers for granted. Market checking squads, who otherwise largely remain invisible for the rest of the year, make customary appearances on the eve of festivals. This ‘show of presence’ goes vain as unscrupulous vendors still manage to evade punishment. The callous approach in ensuring accountability of food processing units belies the claims of the state government about the healthcare. The procedures meant for the collection of sample and preparation of the report on the basis of the sample examination is not followed properly. There have been reports of usage of preservatives in higher concentration in mutton and chicken preparations, which is again a violation of the concerned law. The bakers can often be found using bare hands while preparing various food items. Although the state government re-organised Drug & Food Control Organization under single command last month, but how much effective the institution will be in future is anybody’s guess. The state government has been in denial mode as far as the concerns of food adulteration are concerned. Even if the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K has been re-designated, to ensure availability of healthy food in the markets would require strict implementation of the laws concerning the food hygiene. Therefore the government needs to shift the focus on implementation of laws than on bringing mere administrative changes in posts. The government must also immediately take action in the matter before unhygienic food and compromised public health assume dangerous proposition. Both Drug & Food Control Organization and Food & Civil Supplies departments need to be taken to task for repeatedly failing to curb the unhygienic and adulterated food in the state.