About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 02, 2019 |

Food safety

With food joints mushrooming, the pressing issue of ensuring food safety standards in the state has become all the more important. It is time that people ask the question as how much safe is the food served at restaurants, vendors and kiosks that have come up in the last five to ten years. With the authorities sleeping over the critical issue of checking food adulteration and in the absence of regular inspections and reliable testing facilities, widespread health risks stare at the valley, particularly around the time of festivals. Unfortunately, the authorities entrusted with the job of checking the quality of food seem oblivious to these concerns. Their unpreparedness to meet any eventuality only adds to the fears. Absence of proper monitoring allows erring traders to go scot-free. The concerned officials also seem least bothered to at least conduct public information campaigns so that the traders do not take the consumers for granted. Market checking squads, who otherwise largely remain invisible for the rest of the year, make customary appearances on the eve of festivals. This ‘show of presence’ goes vain as unscrupulous vendors still manage to evade punishment. The callous approach in ensuring accountability of food processing units belies the claims of the state government about the healthcare. The procedures meant for the collection of sample and preparation of the report on the basis of the sample examination is not followed properly. There have been reports of usage of preservatives in higher concentration in mutton and chicken preparations, which is again a violation of the concerned law. The bakers can often be found using bare hands while preparing various food items. Although the state government re-organised Drug & Food Control Organization under single command last month, but how much effective the institution will be in future is anybody’s guess. The state government has been in denial mode as far as the concerns of food adulteration are concerned. Even if the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K has been re-designated, to ensure availability of healthy food in the markets would require strict implementation of the laws concerning the food hygiene. Therefore the government needs to shift the focus on implementation of laws than on bringing mere administrative changes in posts.  The government must also immediately take action in the matter before unhygienic food and compromised public health assume dangerous proposition. Both Drug & Food Control Organization and Food & Civil Supplies departments need to be taken to task for repeatedly failing to curb the unhygienic and adulterated food in the state.   

Latest News

Four youth missing in Sopore

Four youth missing in Sopore

Jul 01 | Agencies
Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders ...

Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Pvt schools

Pvt schools' body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Jul 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

Jul 01 | RK Web News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 02, 2019 |

Food safety

              

With food joints mushrooming, the pressing issue of ensuring food safety standards in the state has become all the more important. It is time that people ask the question as how much safe is the food served at restaurants, vendors and kiosks that have come up in the last five to ten years. With the authorities sleeping over the critical issue of checking food adulteration and in the absence of regular inspections and reliable testing facilities, widespread health risks stare at the valley, particularly around the time of festivals. Unfortunately, the authorities entrusted with the job of checking the quality of food seem oblivious to these concerns. Their unpreparedness to meet any eventuality only adds to the fears. Absence of proper monitoring allows erring traders to go scot-free. The concerned officials also seem least bothered to at least conduct public information campaigns so that the traders do not take the consumers for granted. Market checking squads, who otherwise largely remain invisible for the rest of the year, make customary appearances on the eve of festivals. This ‘show of presence’ goes vain as unscrupulous vendors still manage to evade punishment. The callous approach in ensuring accountability of food processing units belies the claims of the state government about the healthcare. The procedures meant for the collection of sample and preparation of the report on the basis of the sample examination is not followed properly. There have been reports of usage of preservatives in higher concentration in mutton and chicken preparations, which is again a violation of the concerned law. The bakers can often be found using bare hands while preparing various food items. Although the state government re-organised Drug & Food Control Organization under single command last month, but how much effective the institution will be in future is anybody’s guess. The state government has been in denial mode as far as the concerns of food adulteration are concerned. Even if the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K has been re-designated, to ensure availability of healthy food in the markets would require strict implementation of the laws concerning the food hygiene. Therefore the government needs to shift the focus on implementation of laws than on bringing mere administrative changes in posts.  The government must also immediately take action in the matter before unhygienic food and compromised public health assume dangerous proposition. Both Drug & Food Control Organization and Food & Civil Supplies departments need to be taken to task for repeatedly failing to curb the unhygienic and adulterated food in the state.   

News From Rising Kashmir

;