Food Dept squads to check illegal sale of tobacco products

Srinagar:

Commissioner of Food Safety and Standards, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar Friday constituted different squads for checking the adulteration and sale of illicit cigarettes and other tobacco products in the state.
A special team raided various business outlets and distribution centres in Baramula and Sopore areas and collected/confiscated large quantities of tobacco products/ counterfeit and imported brands of cigarettes.
Many food business establishments’ bakery and sweet shops have been sealed and samples of various brands of food items including imported brands have been sent for further investigations.
Prohibition orders have been issued in many cases and also improvement notices were also issued besides on spot destruction of substandard food items.
Dr Kabir has stressed upon all food business operators to follow the food safety norms and actively participate in eradicating the menace of adulteration and sale of counterfeit cigarettes and cigarettes products in contravention of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and COPTA-2003.

 

