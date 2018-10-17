United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation was founded on October 16, 1945 and since then the day (October 16) every year is celebrated as World Food Day. In our state, district administration Bandipora celebrated World Food Day yesterday and in a program held for the same Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, while highlighting the importance of sustainable food production and responsible consumption by humans said that “society is going to be self-sufficient in food production in near future, however people should work together to enhance the quality and availability of food resources.” Officials of Agriculture, Horticulture, Food safety, Legal metrology, Education department were also said to have attended the program. If the society becomes self-sufficient the state becomes self-sufficient, which is a sweeping generalization. To remind the officials, the state was in chaos when the government announced Food Security Act as per which different quantity of subsidized food grains was to be provided to the people of the state. As per reports, some people who protested the implementation of the Act in the state had threatened to cross the Line of Control if their ration was reduced by authorities. To think of self-sufficiency in food needs of the state in near future is far-fetched, but we must not encourage pessimism as well. Rather the state must come up with ventures and action to meet the food requirements at home. Talking about the food needs, the officials also forget the import and export ratios of different food commodities, not to mention the failure of governments in general and some departments in particular who haven’t helped in any way in increasing the food production in the state. Now if we count the weather conditions in winter when the highway is closed and the crisis that develops in just days and weeks in Kashmir, we will have a second opinion on sufficiency. To celebrate food day with speeches and sharing information doesn’t hurt the state in any way. But to pitch for something like food sufficiency, the officials need to do a lot of home work. Further, famers in some districts were advised not to grow paddy a while ago. Such previsions have drawn criticism as many farmers allege that it was complete nonsense as their crops didn’t suffer in any way. Food crisis is a major problem in the world. According to one report published on Monday, UN warned that at least 30 lakh Afghans were in urgent need of food and could possibly face famine. Some major global organizations are battling food crises, and not one of them is as optimistic as our officials seem to be.