Food adulteration: Dulloo for elimination of menace

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 28:
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Wednesday called for complete elimination of food adulteration menace from Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official, Dulloo said this at a cultural event organized here at Government Women’s College Gandhi Nagar on the theme of ‘Eat Right India’ in connection with the Swasth Bharat Yatra.
The Swasth Bharat Yatra which started from Leh has been organized by Commissionerate Food Safety in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and food safety wing of Municipal Corporation Jammu, the official said.
Commissioner Food Safety, Abdul Kabir Dar, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta and Controller Drug and Food Control Organization Lotika Khajuria were also present, said the official.
In his address, Atul Dulloo said that the need of the hour is to create awareness about healthy food habits among people, particularly youth to avoid non-communicable diseases.
He said that the purpose of the Yatra is to create awareness among the people regarding Food Safety Act. Message of Yatra ‘eat right, eat healthy, eat fortified’ should be conveyed across every nook and corner of the state as well as country, he added.
He emphasized that food safety has now emerged a national concern, making it imperative to follow the advice of experts and also disseminate the message across the villages. He stressed that for healthy lifestyle food business should be properly registered under norms to eliminate menace of food adulteration.
The Principal Secretary said that lifestyle has changed rapidly owing to the economic affluence of people, with the result “we have to change our eating habits for healthy living.”
While addressing the gathering, Commissioner Food Safety highlighted the achievements of the Department and called upon the youth to cultivate the habit of consuming fresh and dry fruits as part of a balanced diet for proper mental and physical health and achieve better results in terms of increased concentration and better temperament.
Later, a painting competition on Eat Right India was also organised in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Creative Arts in which students of various schools participated, the official added.
Presiding Officer Food Safety Appellate Tribunal Jammu, A.K Koul, Principal Govt. Women’s College Jammu Dr. Kaushal Samotra, Joint Director, FSSAI Govt of India A C Mishra, large gathering of Students, Volunteers, Anganwadi Workers, Civil Society Members and Officers and Officials of various Govt. departments were present on the occasion, said the official.