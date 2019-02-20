About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Food adulteration

Published at February 20, 2019


Dear Editor,

This is regarding the food adulteration that is responsible for deteriorating health of the people in Kashmir. Nowadays people have to spend more money to remain fit and healthy than on any another commodity including food. Growing number of health concerns in Kashmir are due to poor quality food articles sold in the markets. Food control authorities have miserably failed to curb the adulterated and unhygienic food that is being consumed by the people unaware how it creates health related problems. Recently, there has been shortage of food like mutton, poultry, fruits and vegetables. Increasing incidents of food adulteration are observed during the shortage of food material as some shopkeepers and grocers want to make maximum profits by selling hoarded or adulterated food articles. We request the authorities to take the vendors to task.

Moomin Bashir

