Food & Supplies defeat Bank Academy by 2:1

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In the ongoing State Annual League Football tournament, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground on the 4 July 2019.

The Ist match of Super Division was play between FC Views and Lonestar U18 Football Clubs.

In the 43rd minute of Ist half, Monis of FC Views scored a spectacular goal after penetrating the solid defense line of Lonestar U-18 FC.

The first half score was 1:0 in favour of FC Views.

The budding players of Lonestar U18 made certain push passes for which the spectators lauded their efforts.

They tried to equalize but failed. After after coordinated efforts Lonestar U-18 FC scored a nice goal through Soliya in the 20th minute of the 2nd half. Later both the teams tried to take lead but failed. The match ended in 1:1 draw.

The second matches of the Premier Division was played between J&K Bank Academy and Food & Supplies XI (F&S XI). Both the teams started their game by attacking each other net, but could not score.

J&K Bank Academy Youngsters made various moves and ultimately succeeded in breeching the defense line up of F&S XI and scored a first goal by Farhan Pathan in 10th Minute of the Ist half.

F&S XI played with a lot of experience at their command and equalized the score through Shabir at the dying moments of Ist half.

First half score was 1-1, In 84th minute of the 2nd half, F&S XI made a dramatic move and scored the second goal.

The goal was scored by Altaf of F&S XI. Although F&S XI FC defeated J&K Bank Academy by two goals to one, yet the short passes and attacking football by the Academy players took every one by surprise and deserve commendation.

Former Director General Youth Services Sports NA Khan was the Chief Guest on the Occasion.

The tournament is organized by District Football Association Srinagar with Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).