Follow SOPs to prevent collateral damage: Governor to forces

Governor Narinder Nath Vohra chaired a crucial security review meeting with officers of security core-group and administration at Raj Bhawan here and directed officials to following Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) to prevent collateral damage.
In the high-level meeting, all issues related to security management including anti-militancy operations, counter-infiltration, security of ongoing Amarnath Yatra and upcoming elections of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats were discussed in detail, sources said.
Governor stressed on the need to maintain sustained real-time coordination between forces and civil administration. He also asked forces to ensure uncompromising adherence to the laid down procedures which ensure against collateral damages while carrying out operations against militants in Kashmir.
According to an official spokesperson, Vohra obtained sector-wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges especially in Valley and reiterated the crucial importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation.
The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Advisor to the Governor, Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid, GOC 15 Corps, Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhat, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home department R.K. Goyal, Additional director general of police Home Guards, security and law and Muneer Khan, Inspector general of police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, Inspector general of CRPF Kashmir Ravideep Singh Sahi, Inspector General of BSF Sonali Mishra and officers of the State and central intelligence agencies.
Vohra stressed for maintaining heightened vigil along the International Border and along the Line of Control after considering the pattern of attempts at infiltration from across the border in the past four weeks.
On August 7, Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had said in Lok Sabha that sixty-nine militants infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border till June this year.
There were 133 attempts of infiltration by militants from across the border and there were 69 net infiltrations.
In past seven months some 219 persons that include 106 militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in gunfights both in the hinterland and along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
At least 62 civilians, 32 police and CRPF men and 18 army men were also killed in militancy-related incidents in Valley till July this year.
In the review meeting, the Governor also forces to ensure the safety of protected persons in the state.
Considering the fidayeen ideology of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Vohra asked forces to keep tight vigil of all important security establishments and installations in the state.
In the meeting, issues relating to the security of the Amarnath Yatra, which is ongoing but nearing conclusion were also discussed.
Governor also stressed upon the need to maintain a safe environment in the state especially in Valley for the forthcoming elections to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB)—the polls for ULB are likely to be held in September-October.
