About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Foiled infiltration bid along IB in Samba: BSF

Published at May 17, 2018 03:56 AM 0Comment(s)90views


Press Trust of India

JAMMU:

 BSF troops on Wednesday claimed that they thwarted an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Samba, where a high alert has been sounded ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, officials said.

Modi will be visiting the state on May 19.

 "There was an (infiltration) attempt today and it was foiled," Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Ram Awtar, said.

 A group of infiltrators tried to cross over to the Indian territory in Bobiyan area earlier today, taking advantage of the heavy foliage in the region.

 A few rounds of fire were exchanged between the two sides before the infiltrators fled, Awtar said.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top