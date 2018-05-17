Foiled infiltration bid along IB in Samba: BSF

Press Trust of IndiaJAMMU:
BSF troops on Wednesday claimed that they thwarted an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Samba, where a high alert has been sounded ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, officials said.
Modi will be visiting the state on May 19.
"There was an (infiltration) attempt today and it was foiled," Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, Ram Awtar, said.
A group of infiltrators tried to cross over to the Indian territory in Bobiyan area earlier today, taking advantage of the heavy foliage in the region.
A few rounds of fire were exchanged between the two sides before the infiltrators fled, Awtar said.