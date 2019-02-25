FOBs hold cleanliness drive

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU FEBRUARY 24:
As a part of ongoing Sunday Shramdaan Series Cleanliness drives were organised at Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri and Samba by Field Units of Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry Information and Broadcasting, J&K Region.
As per an official, about nine (09) ‘Shramdaan Sunday’ activities (Cleanliness Drive on Sunday) were organised at four (4) different districts. In Shramdaan activity Councillors, locals and workers of Municipal committee Rajouri participated to clean and motivate the people of their respective areas to help keep their surroundings neat and clean. The main aim of organizing these Shramdaan activities is to involve common masses in the mission of Swachh Bharat by inculcating a sense of responsibility in each and every citizen towards cleanliness of surroundings.