About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

FOBs hold cleanliness drive

Published at February 25, 2019 12:45 AM 0Comment(s)363views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU FEBRUARY 24:

 As a part of ongoing Sunday Shramdaan Series Cleanliness drives were organised at Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri and Samba by Field Units of Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry Information and Broadcasting, J&K Region.
As per an official, about nine (09) ‘Shramdaan Sunday’ activities (Cleanliness Drive on Sunday) were organised at four (4) different districts. In Shramdaan activity Councillors, locals and workers of Municipal committee Rajouri participated to clean and motivate the people of their respective areas to help keep their surroundings neat and clean. The main aim of organizing these Shramdaan activities is to involve common masses in the mission of Swachh Bharat by inculcating a sense of responsibility in each and every citizen towards cleanliness of surroundings.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top