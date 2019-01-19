FOB Rajouri organizes awareness prog on 'Khelo India’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 18:
An awareness programme on ’Khelo India’ was organized by Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Government of India, Field Outreach Bureau, Rajouri at Govt. Higher Secondary School Fatehpur.
According to an official, Principal, Rakesh Gupta, Performer ROB Jammu Ram Lal and other staff members of the host school were present.
In his address, the Principal said that sports and fitness in one’s life are invaluable adding that playing sports inculcates team spirit develops strategic and analytical thinking, leadership skills, goal setting and risk taking.
He urged the students to participate in sports and games and lead a healthy life and also encourage others to participate in sports and games. The pledge for ‘Khelo India’ was administered by the Principle of the Institution.
A Kho-Kho match for girls and a volleyball match for boys were also organized on the occasion. Fayaz Qammer PET helped the students to conduct the events.
The registered troupes of ROB mesmerized the audience with their theme based Songs, Dramas and Dances during the programme, the official added.