FOB organises special outreach program on Swachh Bharat

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 24:
A day-long special outreach programme on Swachh Bharat was organised Thursday by Field Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Auditorium of Directorate of Information and Public Relations in Srinagar.
Director Urban Local Bodies, Shri Farooq Ahmad Rather was the chief guest on the occasion. Shri Rather highlighted the objectives and targets of the mission. Speaking on the occasion he said that as responsible citizens, cleanliness should be our primary focus for the betterment of our present as well as future generations.
Terming cleanliness as a parameter for tourist attraction he said that we should take care of the public properties and join hands to maintain the standard of cleanliness in and outside of our homes.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Srinagar Shri Ghulam Abbas highlighted the challenges and need to focus on behavioural change. He lauded the efforts of the organisers for organising such programs.
Deputy Director, Regional News Unit, Radio Kashmir, Shri Mushtaq Ahmed Tantray spoke about the need of cleanliness to deal with climate change and environmental crisis. He said that we have forgotten the basics despite technological advancement. He said that we are facing the worst environmental situation due to our negligence which needs to be addressed immediately.
Artists from ROB performed at the event giving out positive messages for undertaking the mission of cleanliness further at individual level. An on the spot quiz competition about Swachh Bharat Mission was also organised and the winners were felicitated with prizes.