FMD control prog launched in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, November 14:
The Department of Animal Husbandry has launched a statewide Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Control Programme. The objective of the programme is to vaccinate each animal against FMD. To ensure successful conduct of the Programme, in Kupwara also the vaccination drive has been launched with full intensity by Animal Husbandry Department Kupwara. To carry out mass vaccination drive of cattle in Kupwara district, several teams at block level have been constituted.
The teams will go from door to door for carrying out vaccination in cattle so that not a single animal is left out. The Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Kupwara on the launching of the programme has solicited cooperation from all the livestock owners of the district and has urged all the farmers to get their animals vaccinated by the teams assigned with the job in their area.
The Chief Animal Husbandry Officer reiterated that if a single animal is left out it may serve as a source of infection in future and this programme, in the long run, will help in the eradication of the disease.