Flyover construction: Traffic police issues diversion plan from Nov 2nd

Get - On the Play Store.
This is to inform all readers who read Rising Kashmir’s print or online editions. Rising Kashmir does not have or operate an official WhatsApp group for public for the distribution of news or any other content. It has come to the notice of this organization that some f...More
Eight Army men including an officer were injured in a blast at Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday. Reports said that a domination party of Army’s 21 RR, led by an officer of Major rank Surab Suman, was passing through the woods of Na...More
Five policemen and three prisoners were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Brazloo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Reports said that a police vehicle carrying prisoners while returning from a local court in Kulga...More
A video journalist from Shopian district of South Kashmir was hit with pellets while discharging his professional duties at Memander village where forces has launched a CASO after a militant attack on their vehicle. Aijaz Ahmad Dar, a video journalist who works with Zee New...More
A special court here Tuesday framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Judge Vinod Padalkar, pr...More
A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Chanketaar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday A Police official said that Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and search operation f...More
As directed by Divisional Administration, no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Jehangir Chowk upto Naaz crossing and vice versa. "As informed by Director Economic Reconstruction Agency in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the construction work of Jeha...More
School Education Department of Kashmir Tuesday ordered change in school timing in valley from November 01. According to the order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), bearing order number 1330 DSEK of 2017, the timings for all government and recogniz...More
Two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police stat...More
The rupee weakened by 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows. Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower open...More
A landslide hit a JCB operator at Digdol on Srinagar-Jammu highway late Monday night and he died on spot. Reports said that Jamshed Ahmad (23), a native of Doda, was hit by the slide at midnight in Digdol area of Ramban district, resulting in his death on spot. DSP headquar...More
Pakistan's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the alleged violence against people in Kashmir by the government forces. The resolution was presented in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir A...More
A top Palestinian body authorised Monday the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend recognition of Israel and stop security coordination with the Jewish state. The rare meeting of the Palestinian Central Council (PCC), a body of the PLO, in the city of Ramallah ...More
Indonesian search teams Tuesday recovered more remains at the site of a crashed Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea with 189 people aboard, as a report said it had suffered an instrument malfunction the day before. The Boeing-737 MAX, which went into service just months ...More
This is to inform all readers who read Rising Kashmir’s print or online editions. Rising Kashmir does not have or operate an official WhatsApp group for public for the distribution of news or any other content. It has come to the notice of this organization that some f...More
Eight Army men including an officer were injured in a blast at Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday. Reports said that a domination party of Army’s 21 RR, led by an officer of Major rank Surab Suman, was passing through the woods of Na...More
Five policemen and three prisoners were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Brazloo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Reports said that a police vehicle carrying prisoners while returning from a local court in Kulga...More
A video journalist from Shopian district of South Kashmir was hit with pellets while discharging his professional duties at Memander village where forces has launched a CASO after a militant attack on their vehicle. Aijaz Ahmad Dar, a video journalist who works with Zee New...More
A special court here Tuesday framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Judge Vinod Padalkar, pr...More
A gunfight erupted between militants and government forces at Chanketaar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday A Police official said that Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and search operation f...More
As directed by Divisional Administration, no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Jehangir Chowk upto Naaz crossing and vice versa. "As informed by Director Economic Reconstruction Agency in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the construction work of Jeha...More
School Education Department of Kashmir Tuesday ordered change in school timing in valley from November 01. According to the order issued by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), bearing order number 1330 DSEK of 2017, the timings for all government and recogniz...More
Two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police stat...More
The rupee weakened by 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows. Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower open...More
A landslide hit a JCB operator at Digdol on Srinagar-Jammu highway late Monday night and he died on spot. Reports said that Jamshed Ahmad (23), a native of Doda, was hit by the slide at midnight in Digdol area of Ramban district, resulting in his death on spot. DSP headquar...More
Pakistan's parliament on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the alleged violence against people in Kashmir by the government forces. The resolution was presented in the National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, by Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir A...More
A top Palestinian body authorised Monday the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to suspend recognition of Israel and stop security coordination with the Jewish state. The rare meeting of the Palestinian Central Council (PCC), a body of the PLO, in the city of Ramallah ...More
Indonesian search teams Tuesday recovered more remains at the site of a crashed Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea with 189 people aboard, as a report said it had suffered an instrument malfunction the day before. The Boeing-737 MAX, which went into service just months ...More