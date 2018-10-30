About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Flyover construction: Traffic police issues diversion plan from Nov 2nd

Published at October 30, 2018 02:36 PM 0Comment(s)1710views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
As directed by Divisional Administration, no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Jehangir Chowk upto Naaz crossing and vice versa.
 
"As informed by Director Economic Reconstruction Agency in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the construction work of Jehangir Chowk-Naaz crossing flyover stretch has started and traffic on that stretch has to be stopped," police spokesman said. 
 
Following traffic plan is hereby devised:
 
PSVs including Sumos/Taveras/TATA-407 coming from Rawalpora-Sanatnagar and Hyderpora shall take left turn at Barzullah Bridge towards Old Barzullah-Bailey Bridge-Alochibagh- Cargo Crossing stretch-Bakshi Stadium Crossing upto Naz Crossing-L.D Crossing and back via New Flyover or Tulsibagh.
 
Only one way traffic from Alochibagh upto Magarmal Crossing will be allowed. Private vehicles/LMVs coming from Baghat/Sanatnagar and surrounding area can use the same route via from Allochibagh/Cargo crossing/Magarmalbagh crossing or Reck  Chowk towards Jehangir Chowk and Batmaloo respectively.
 
PSVs including Sumos/Taveras/TATA-407 coming from Channapora-Natipora-Nowgam shall adopt Rambagh Bridge Solina-Tulsibagh-Stadium crossing-Naz crossing-L.D Crossing and back.
 
LMVs coming from Hyderpora and surrounding areas shall adopt Tangpora-Batmaloo route and vehicles coming from Nowgam Natipora-Channapora shall take right turn at Rambagh bridge towards Bund-Amar Singh College-Jawharnagar-Rajbagh-Radio Kashmir.
 
Channapora-Natipora-Nowgam bound vehicles shall adopt Radio Kashmir-Rajbagh-Jawharnagar-Jawharnagar bund route or use New Flyover. Vehicles moving towards Hyderpora are requested to adopt Batmaloo-Tengpora road.
 
Maharaja Bazaar road will be open for one way traffic and vehicles from Amira Kadal and surrounding areas can use this road to reach Natipora/Baghat and surrounding areas via New Flyover/Tulsibagh.
 
Traffic police has requested people to follow the route plan strictly and inconvenience caused is highly regretted. Your cooperation will be highly appreciated. 
 
(Representational picture)
