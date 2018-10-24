Flu vaccine prevents two-thirds of influenza deaths: DAK

Srinagar, Oct 23:
Urging people to get vaccinated against Flu, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Tuesday said Flu vaccine significantly reduces risk of dying from influenza.
“Vaccination prevents flu-associated deaths,” said DAK president Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
Quoting a 2017 study published in Journal Pediatrics, Dr Nisar said flu vaccine was found to reduce the risk of flu-related deaths by nearly two-thirds (65%) among healthy children and by 51% among children with high risk medical conditions like asthma, blood disorders or heart conditions.
“Surveillance for laboratory confirmed influenza-associated pediatric deaths since 2004 has shown that most deaths occur in unvaccinated children,” he said.
The benefits of flu vaccine are impressive in adults too.
“Vaccinated adults were 52-79% less likely to die than unvaccinated flu-hospitalized patients,” Dr Nisar quoted another study.
Dr Nisar said vaccine protects pregnant women from dying. Women are about six times more likely to die if they get the flu while pregnant.
“Flu jabs during pregnancy guard against still-births (when a baby dies in the womb),” he said.
“In Kashmir, 1052 stillbirths were recorded in three years (2013 to 2016) at Lal Ded hospital alone. Most of these expectant mothers were unvaccinated,” he informed.
With early surge in cases and deaths due to swine flu across the country, Dr Nisar said vaccine is the single best tool to protect you and people around you from getting flu.