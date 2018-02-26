About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Flour purchased from CAPD store contains plastic: Bhaderwah family

Published at February 26, 2018


MOHD MAJID MALIK

Bhaderwah, Feb 25:

 A family from Bhaderwah has alleged that plastic atta (flour) is being sold by CAPD store in Sartingal village of Bhaderwah. Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Sartingal claimed that some days back he purchased atta from a government run store which contain plastic. It is difficult to make the dough as atta is not blending with water properly. Moreover, the dough can be stretched like rubber and it burns if set on fire, he alleged.
He urged the Minister for CA&PD Ch Zulfkar Ali to direct the department officials to collect samples of the wheat flour from Bhaderwah also and send it to the Food Safety department for tests to know the quality of the atta.

 

 

